TWO JUVENILES ARRESTED FOR SHOOTING TEEN GIRL IN EL CAJON MOTEL

East County News Service

December 30, 2022 (El Cajon) – Two teen boys, ages 15 and 17, have been arrested for the attempted murder of a 16-year-old girl at an El Cajon motel on Dec. 12. The victim, left alone for hours after being shot, is alive but in critical condition.

“A group of El Cajon teens rented a room at the motel and used it as a party spot,” says Lieutenant Keith MacArthur with the El Cajon Police Department.

During the investigation police determined that the two suspects acted in concert to shoot the girl inside the El Cajon Inn and Suites. The victim was shot one time.

“All of the teens fled the scene and left the victim without rendering medical aid. Hours later the victim's family received a phone call telling them they should go check the welfare of the victim,” says Lt. MacArthur.

The family notified ECPD, and police responded to the motel at 1368 E. Main Street in El Cajon. Police located the victim in the motel room alive, but unresponsive. Officers recovered a gun from the scene.

Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital, where her condition remains critical. Doctors expect the victim to survive, but the long-term effects on her health are unknown, according to Lt. MacArthur.

In the days that followed the incident, ECPD detectives worked all available leads to determine who was responsible for this crime. The suspect, who police believe shot the victim, immediately fled to Mexico and remained there until Tuesday, when he surrendered himself to authorities at the Port of Entry.

Police arrested the second suspect days after the incident during a traffic stop.

It is unclear whether the motel may have violated any laws.

“A review of the El Cajon Inn and Suites business practices is ongoing,” says Lt. MacArthur.

Anyone with additional information should contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311, or to remain anonymous, should contact Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.