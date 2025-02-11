TWO LA MESA SENIORS DEAD AFTER FOUR-CAR COLLISION ON I-8

East County News Service

February 11, 2025 (La Mesa) – Two La Mesa residents, ages 79 and 77, have died as the result of a four-car accident that occurred last night around 7:18 p.m. on Interstate 8 east, just east of 70th Street in La Mesa. They were the driver and passenger in a 2004 Toyota.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the Toyota was traveling at a slow rate of speed or stopped in the #3 lane. It was struck from behind by a 2016 Dodge driven by a San Diego woman, 34, with a 4-year-old passenger.

A 2017 Kia driven by an El Cajon woman, 63, was unable to avoid the crash and struck the Dodge from behind. Flying debris caused damage to a fourth vehicle, a 2017 Mercedes driven by an El Cajon man,30.

The senior man driving the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. His passenger was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge were transported to Sharp Grossmont Hospital for precautionary reasons. The driver of the Kia sustained minor injuries. The driver of the Mercedes sustained no injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation; it is unknown at this time if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash, according to Officer Jasmine Lopez.