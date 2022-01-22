TWO MEN DIE OF GUNSHOTS IN SANTEE IN APPARENT MURDER-SUICIDE

By Miriam Raftery

January 22, 2022 (Santee) – Sheriff's deputies responded to the 8800 block of Diamondback Drive in Santee at 7:20 last night after a report that a man had shot another man. Deputies spotted a vehicle matching a description of the suspect’s and conducted a high-risk vehicle stop a block from the residence.

The suspect was alone in the vehicle and did not respond to the deputies' attempts to communicate with him. The deputies approached the vehicle and found the suspect had shot himself. They removed the suspect from the vehicle and performed lifesaving measures until relieved by fire department personnel, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

As the vehicle stop was being conducted, additional deputies responded to the location of the shooting. They found a man in a garage who had been shot. Fire department personnel conducted lifesaving measures and transported him to a local area hospital, but unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and has assumed responsibility of the investigation.

“The circumstances and motivations are under investigation. No suspects are outstanding,” says lieutenant Thomas Seiver with the Sheriff’s Homicide unit.