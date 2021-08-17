TWO MORE ILLEGAL DISPENSARIES IN SPRING VALLEY

Source: San Diego Sheriff

August 17, 2021 (Spring Valley) - On Friday around 7 a.m., detectives from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), with the assistance of San Diego Sheriff Deputies from the Santee Patrol Station's Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving (C.O.P.P.S.) Unit, San Diego Sheriff Deputies from the Lakeside Patrol Station's Crime Suppression Team (CST) and San Diego Sheriff's deputies from the Special Enforcement Detail (SED) served search warrants at two illegal marijuana dispensaries. One dispensary was located on the 600 block of Grand Avenue in Spring Valley and the other dispensary was located on the 700 block of Grand Avenue in Spring Valley.

The warrants were part of an investigation by Sheriff's detectives of illegal marijuana dispensaries in San Diego County. Detectives seized the following from the illegal dispensary on the 700 block of Grand Avenue during the search:

Four loaded firearms

Approximately $30,000 in U.S. Currency

415.5 pounds of processed marijuana

448.5 pounds of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) infused edibles

406 pounds of THC vape products

397 pounds of concentrated marijuana

319 pounds of THC infused drinks

Two tactical plate carriers

Detectives seized the following from the illegal dispensary on the 600 block of Grand Avenue during the search:

Approximately $5,500 in U.S. currency

158 pounds of THC infused edibles

63 pounds of processed marijuana

131 pounds of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vape products

35 pounds of concentrated marijuana

48 pounds of THC infused drinks

Investigators discovered several THC-infused edibles which falsely appeared to be legitimate candy. It is not uncommon for unlicensed and unregulated cannabis dispensaries to market their dangerous product to children. Additionally, THC-infused food products closely resembling well-known name brands may be inadvertently consumed, creating potential health and safety risks.

Sheriff's detectives were accompanied by San Diego County's Code Compliance Team, who noted several violations in the illegal dispensaries, creating a danger to its occupants. County Code Compliance requested San Diego Gas and Electric to cut off power to both dispensaries until the dangers could be mitigated.

The warrant follows community concerns about illegal marijuana dispensaries near schools and residential areas.

Felony charges will be filed with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office against eleven people who were arrested at the illegal dispensaries.