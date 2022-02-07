TWO RESTAURANTS IN ONE IN SANTEE: AL PASTOR TOWN AND THE OMELETTE FACTORY

Story and photos by Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

Feb. 9, 2022 (Santee) One location now has two restaurants. Since early January, Al Pastor Town has shared the commercial space with The Omelette Factory Santee on Magnolia Avenue.

The Omelette Factory Santee runs the breakfast, brunch, and lunch time period. Al Pastor Town operates the restaurant space from the afternoon until evening, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Monday-Saturday.

“I was surprised to find authentic Mexican tacos at a reasonable rate,” said Leticia Daco of El Cajon. “Their avocados are real, not avocado sauce.”

“I ordered through Doordash before and my family loved their food,” said Daco. “I ordered al pastor negro and al pastor rojo – very good.” She also ordered the iron man burrito.

The ironman burrito got its name from an athlete who competed in iron man competitions and would always show up at Oscar Gonzalez Jr.’s food truck. Eventually they named the burrito after him.

“We operated a food truck in National City. We had to close because of COVID-19,” said Gonzalez Jr. “My dad, Oscar Gonzalez Sr., has worked for Pete Giforos, the co-owner of The Omelette Factory, for 20 plus years. Pete knew about the food truck closing and offered to share the space,” continued Gonzalez Jr. “We jumped at the opportunity.”

Gonzalez Jr. noted that one of their ingredients, used on their meat, is a Yucatan chili paste – recado negro. He also noted that al pastor is a very popular taco meat in Mexico.