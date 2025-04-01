TWO SAN DIEGO POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICERS IDENTIFIED IN FATAL SHOOTING

SWAT officers fatally shot 59-year-old man holding pest control worker at gunpoint SWAT officers fatally shot 59-year-old man holding pest control worker at gunpoint

By G. A. McNeeley

April 1, 2025 (Miramar Ranch) — On March 25, at about 12:09 p.m., San Diego Police Department (SDPD) officers responded to a report of a man pointing a handgun at construction workers and then at a pest control officer in the 11600 block of Angelique Street in San Diego’s Miramar Ranch neighborhood.

Fearing for his safety, the pest control worker locked himself in the back of his work truck to avoid injury. SDPD SWAT officers and Emergency Negotiations officers were requested to assist.

SDPD officers arrived on scene and saw the suspect holding a semi-automatic pistol. SDPD officers gave commands for the suspect to drop the firearm, but he didn’t follow their orders. SDPD officers set up containment, so that the suspect wouldn't be able to threaten anyone else.

SDPD SWAT officers arrived and attempted to evacuate the pest control worker. As they approached the victim, the suspect pointed his firearm toward officers and two SWAT snipers fired their rifles. The suspect suffered trauma to his upper body and died from his injuries.

None of the officers were injured during the incident. A handgun was recovered near the suspect at the scene.

Lieutenant Patrick Fox said, “The suspect in this case has been identified, but we are withholding his name pending notification of his next of kin,” in the full press release. He is described as white and 59 years of age.

The SWAT snipers who discharged their weapons have been identified as Officer Brandon Jordan and Officer Chris Lingenhol. Officer Jordan has been with the SDPD for 17 years, and Officer Lingenhol has been with the SDPD for 10 years.

Per the Countywide Memorandum of Understanding, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit was called to the scene to conduct the officer involved shooting investigation. At this stage of the investigation, the motivation and circumstance of the shooting are still under investigation. Detectives are reviewing evidence, interviewing witnesses, and examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330, or after hours at (858) 868-3200. You can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.