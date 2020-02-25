TWO SLATES VIE FOR DEMOCRATIC CENTRAL COMMITTEE IN 71ST DISTRICT

By Miriam Raftery

February 25, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) –In the 71st Assembly District, two slates of candidates are vying for seats on the San Diego County Democratic Central Committee.

One is running on a platform of progressive issues and change, the other on a record of accomplishments and a goal of turning more of East County “blue” by appealing to moderate voters while respecting party principles, noting that politics in East County are not the same as in the more liberal city of San Diego.

Democrats can vote for up to six candidates, choosing all from one slate, or a combination from both.

ECM reached out to a representative from each slate to request information on their issues and candidate statements. The moderate slate provided a statement on its issues and achievements, as well as a statement from each candidate. The progressive slate provided a flyer listing issues, but did not provide individual candidate statements.

The East County Progressive Democrats slate includes Erin Clark, Tiffany Maple, Christina Perry, James Elia, and Ryan Darsey.

The progressive slate’s platform includes support for affordable housing, Medicare for All, addressing the homeless crisis, supporting public schools, expanding trade schools, labor, a Green New Deal, wildlife preservation, wildfire protection, getting corporate money out of politics, and increasing taxes on the top 1% of income earners.

The “Proven Experience” slate of Democrats includes Marilyn Riley, Tina Rynberg, Sharon Cox, J. Eric Hereford, Chris Pearson, and Robert Grand. Their goals focus on winning elections by increasing Democratic party registration, recruiting principled and viable candidates, fundraising for those Democratic candidates, and going door to door talking to voters to increase turnout. They contend that the biggest challenge facing Democrats currently is to retain the new Democratic majority gained countywide through years of grassroots efforts.

According to a statement submitted by the slate, its members are “among the hardest working volunteers in the local Democratic Party. They understand the importance of both building on past successes and being open to new ideas. They honor the wisdom of party elders and welcome the enthusiasm and energy of young people. “

The “proven experience” slate has been endorsed by:

Jennifer Mendoza, Mayor pro tem, City of Lemon Grove

David Arambula, Lemon Grove City Councilmember

Akilah Weber, MD, La Mesa City Councilmember

The presidents of all three East County Democratic clubs

Four former chairs of the San Diego Democratic Party whose tenure goes back 20 years

Three life members of the SDCDP, two of whom are from AD 71

Statements provided by members of the “proven experience” slate:

Sharon Cox was born in San Diego, raised in La Mesa, and now lives in the

Rancho San Diego area. She attended Grossmont College and San Diego State University before earning her secondary teaching credential at Chapman

University in Orange County. A lifelong Democrat, in 2008, Sharon was a Democratic County Caucus voter for Barack Obama, and in 2004 she canvassed in New Mexico for John Kerry’s presidential campaign. Currently Sharon is on the Board of the La Mesa Foothills Democratic Club and the STOP Cottonwood Sand Mine organization. She is also an alternate on the Central Committee.

Robert Grand was born in New York City and graduated from New York University. As a young man, he volunteered on Democratic campaigns in his hometown. Robert came to Los Angeles in 1976 to work in the movie business, eventually serving as a vice-president of Warner Brothers. After his children were grown and he retired, he moved to San Diego and returned to volunteering for the Democratic Party. As an incumbent on the Central Committee and member of four Democratic clubs, he now spends much of his time ensuring that San Diego County remains blue.

J. Eric Hereford is a lifelong Democrat and a veteran whose military service instilled in him the desire to serve his community and the understanding of how to most directly and efficiently translate this desire into positive action. For more than 30 years, Eric was employed in the San Diego office of the California State Assembly Democratic Caucus, working to elect local Democrats. He now serves as vice-chair of the SDCDP’s East Area Caucus, which supports candidates in AD 71 by raising money for their campaigns and communicating with local voters. He is an incumbent on the Central Committee.

Chris Pearson, also an incumbent on the Central Committee, has been working to elect Democrats since 1974. In 2018, he was active in successful efforts to elect Democrats to the La Mesa City Council and the La Mesa-Spring Valley School Board. Previously, Chris coordinated Marti Emerald's San Diego City Council District 7 win and served on her staff for eight years. (Ms. Emerald is the only Democrat to have been elected to this council seat.) He is dedicated to helping Democrats win elections for school boards and city councils and for fire protection, hospital, and water districts throughout San Diego County.

A lifelong Californian, Marilyn Riley was born in the City of San Diego and raised on her parents' ranch in El Cajon. She attended local public schools and graduated from the University of California, Riverside and the University of San Diego School of Law. Most of her career was spent in Sacramento, where she was a counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee and a lobbyist. As she has for the past 50 years, she continues to volunteer for Democratic candidates and progressive causes. Marilyn is an incumbent on the Central Committee and member of four Democratic clubs.

Tina Rynberg has lived in East County for more than 30 years. She is currently the president of the La Mesa-Foothills Democratic Club and director of the Grassroots Organizing Team (GO-Team) for the SDCDP East Area. She devotes her time to club meetings, party events, candidate recruitment, voter registration, and voter outreach. On weekends, she can usually be found walking precincts, interacting with voters, desperately thirsty, and in need of a lady’s room. Tina is an incumbent member of the Central Committee.

About the central committee

The Democratic Central Committee is the official organization that represents Democrats living in the county. The committee endorses and supports candidates, takes positions on ballot propositions, and raises money for the party. Every four years during the Primary Election, Central Committee members are elected from California’s 80 Assembly Districts. Each of the seven districts that make up San Diego County is allotted six members.





