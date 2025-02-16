TWO VIOLENT SEX OFFENDERS RELEASED IN CAMPO AND BORREGO SPRINGS

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Merle Wakefield and Alvin Quarles have been conditionally released into Campo and Borrego Springs.

February 16, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) – The Sheriff’s department has sent warning notices to residents in Borrego Springs and Campo, announcing that two sexually violent predators have been conditionally released into these communities. The court has ordered Liberty Healthcare, which runs the state’s conditional release program, to continue seeking permanent placement for the two men.

Alvin Quarles, 62, is now in Borrego Springs. Known as the “Bolder than most” rapist for making spouses or partners watch, he was convicted of a series of rapes in the 1980s. He served 25 years in state prison before being committed to Coalinga State Hospital. Quarles was initially to be placed in Campo, but the state has instead opted to place the other offender, Merle Wakefield, in the Campo home instead.

Wakefield, temporarily in Campo, was convicted of lewd acts on a child in 1981 and rape by means of force, violence or fear in 1990. Prior efforts to place Wakefield at homes in Mt. Helix, Borrego Springs, and Poway failed after massive community opposition, either by a judge rejecting the placements or the state rescinding the placement location.

While on conditional release, both men must abide by stringent conditions and will be monitored via GPS and security on a round-the-clock basis.

Another SVP, Alan Earl James, was placed in the Campo home last year, but state hospital officials have requested that his outpatient release be revoked. A hearing in James' case is set for Tuesday. If a judge rules against revoking James' release, Wakefield would have to move again.