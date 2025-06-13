U-T OWNERS BLOCKED EDITORIAL ON ICE PROTESTS SAYS FIRED OPINION EDITOR

Laura Castañeda (left) had been deputy opinion editor of The San Diego Union-Tribune until Thursday. (Times of San Diego photo illustration) Laura Castañeda (left) had been deputy opinion editor of The San Diego Union-Tribune until Thursday. (Times of San Diego photo illustration)

By Ken Stone • Times of San Diego

June 13, 2025 (San Diego) -- A fired San Diego Union-Tribune opinion editor is accusing the paper’s owners of “censorship at its best” after she was let go at the same time an editorial was blocked from running.

Laura Castañeda on Friday announced her layoff on social media, tweeting: “On the same day a team editorial at @sdutOpinion on the ICE protests was pulled, my position as deputy editor was suddenly eliminated.”

Castañeda told Times of San Diego that Frank Pine, executive editor of the Southern California News Group, informed her Thursday evening that her position was eliminated.

The 5-year U-T veteran — president of the local chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists — shared the subject of the editorial.

She said it was about the protests and ICE raids in Los Angeles and across the country and “how Trump overstepped Gov. Newsom with deployments of Marines and National Guard.”

SCNG, which runs 11 newspapers, is a subsidiary of Denver-based MediaNews Group controlled by majority shareholder Alden Global Capital, a privately held hedge fund in New York.

Via email, Castañeda said her firing came as a surprise. Several weeks earlier, she said, a staff meeting was told that no layoffs were expected at the U-T.

“I was informed by Frank Pine, executive editor for Southern California Media Group, Thursday evening that my position was eliminated,” she told me.

Castañeda says she asked Pine if he was sure this was not in retaliation to an editorial written earlier in the day.

“The piece was rejected by Publisher Ron Hasse, who apparently said it was ‘too one-sided,’” she said. “And it would not publish.”

Pine insisted the two actions were not related, she said, but added: “You do the math — one plus one does not equal three.”

Even before her conversation with a human relations representative in Denver, she was cut off from her company computer, she said.

U-T senior editor Lora Cicalo didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did Pine or publisher Hasse.

“To have this happen to me and then watch Sen. Padilla be arrested, handcuffed and manhandled was a tough day,” Castañeda said.