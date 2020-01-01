UCSD SHIFTS MOST SPRING CLASSES ONLINE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS, BANS FANS FROM SPORTING EVENTS

By Miriam Raftery

March 10, 2020 (San Diego) – The University of California, San Diego has announced that starting with the spring quarter, all lecture and discussion courses will be conducted online due to concerns over COVID-19, the new coronavirus strain spreading rapidly around the world. Lab and studio courses for which remote instruction is not possible will continue meet in person.

The campus is also restricting fans from attending most sporting events and urging cancellation or postponement of large events through at least May 10.

Although there have been no confirmed cases on campus and only a handful of cases in San Diego County, all related to overseas travel, “as local, national and global public health recommendations shift to include mitigation of transmission, we are proactively taking steps that will help to protect the community,” a message on the UCSD news center states. The message indicates that UCSD is working closely with federal, state and county health officials to assure safety at the university.

FANLESS SPORTS EVENTS

All UCSD-sponsored athletic events will be held –but without fans, at least until May 10. It is unclear whether this may include the NCAA Division II men’s regional basketball tournament March 13-16, since the NCAA and appropriate athletic conferences will make determinations on NCAA events.

MEETINGS AND TOURS

Through May 10, UCSD is urging cancellation or postponement of events or meetings likely to have over 100 people, unless the meeting or event can be held online.

Tours and other non-essential visits to campus by groups over 15 people are also asked to cancel through at least May 10.

CLASSES

In-person classes will continue to meet in person through the end of the winter quarter, though students will not be marked down based on attendance, to encourage anyone who is ill or exposed to COVID-19 to stay at home.

Starting in the spring quarter, most courses will be held remotely using tools such as Zoom to deliver real-time lectures online, hold interactive sessions and office hours, and pre-record short lectures. Course materials such as assignments or podcasts can be posted or linked to at Canvas LMS, which can also mediate tests and discussions via chat. Labs and other courses that can't be moved online will continue in person.

HOUSING AND DINING

Housing and dining services will continue normal operations.

QUESTIONS

Questions can be sent to the UCSD Emergency Operations Center at edc@ucsd.edu.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS AND PREVENTION

Flu symptoms, like COVID-10, include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. If you develop symptoms consistent with the flu or are concerned that you may have been exposed to COVID-19, UCSD advises:

Students: Call Student Health Services at (858) 534-3300 for guidance and to determine if you need to be seen by a provider. You may also go to Call Student Health Services at (858) 534-3300 for guidance and to determine if you need to be seen by a provider. You may also go to MyStudentChart and login with your Student AD to send a message to “Ask-a-Nurse.”

Faculty and staff: Seek medical care from your health provider. Be sure to call ahead so that the facility may plan ahead to minimize potential spread.

Students and faculty are advised to be aware that preventing transmission is the protection against COVID-19.

Here are the current CDC recommendations to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

If you are sick, stay home and do not travel.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Call ahead before visiting your doctor or the Student Health Center to arrange a time to be seen.

TRAVEL LIMITS

University of California President Janet Napolitano has issued a directive for all UC students, faculty and staff to avoid non-essential university-related travel to countries at high risk from COVID-19. The UC community is also asked to consider limiting personal travel to the infected areas.

According to the Centers for Disease Control’s travel advisory page, there are currently travel advisories due to COVID-19 for China, South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan, as well as after-travel advisories for travelers returning from these areas to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

RESOUCES FOR INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS

UCSD has also posted resources for international students and faculty, as well as students studying abroad. If you are an international student, contact the International Students & Programs Office (ISPO). If you are a faculty member or scholars, contact the International Faculty & Scholar Office (IFSO). If you are planning to study abroad, contact Study Abroad UC San Diego.





