Unfounded threat locked down Monte Vista High School

February 23, 2026 (Spring Valley) – Shortly before noon today, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office was made aware of a school threat at Monte Vista High School in Spring Valley. The campus' School Resource Deputy was contacted by the school's administration, referencing a threatening phone call they received. The high school was immediately placed on "secure campus" status.

When a school is in secure campus status, students and staff are kept indoors. Classroom instruction can continue as long as doors are locked.

Deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station responded to the school and remained on campus while detectives began investigating the threat. During the investigation, detectives identified multiple related incidents over the past two weeks from other law enforcement agencies in California and Idaho involving the same phone number and using the same wording.

“All evidence indicates the threat was not valid. There is no present threat to the school, students or staff,” states Sergeant Matthew Moser with the Sheriff’s media relations department.

Multiple deputies remained on campus as a precaution while the school returned to normal operations. Sheriff's Detectives will continue to investigate any possible leads to identify the suspect.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office takes threats seriously and reminds students that if they hear any threats of violence or even potential violence, they can approach School Resource Deputies. They can also call the anonymous Crime Stoppers Student Speaking Out Tip Line at (888) 580-8477 or the San Diego County Sheriff's Office at (858) 565-5200.