UNIDENTIFIED BICYCLIST KILLED IN JAMUL

By Miriam Raftery
 
June 3, 2021 (Jamul) – A bicyclist riding a black Motiv bicycle southbound on Monterey Crest Drive north of Lyons Valley Road last night at 7:17 p.m. was truck and killed by a white GMC Yukon.  The CHP is seeking the identity of the cyclist.

According to Officer Travis Garrow with the California Highway patrol, the cyclist entered the intersection directly in front of the Yukon.  Bystanders tried to assist the injured cyclist until medical personnel arrived, but he died at the scene of his injuries.
 
The driver of the Yukon, a 37-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.  
 
Alcohol and or drugs do not appear to have been a factor at this point in the investigation, Officer Garrow says, adding that the bicyclist was wearing a bicycle helmet at the time of the crash.
 

