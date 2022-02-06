UNIDENTIFIED DRIVER IN BMW KILLED IN EL CAJON CRASH

East County News Service

February 6, 2022 (El Cajon) — El Cajon Police seek information from the public on a collision that occurred around 2:55 a.m. in the 400 block of Vernon Way. Officers found a black 2010 BMW with a man estimated to be in his late 20s or 30s dead in the driver’s seat.

“After a preliminary investigation of the scene, it appears the solo driver in the BMW was traveling westbound on Vernon Way,” says Lieutenant Darrin Forster. “The BMW crossed over the eastbound lane of traffic at 400 Vernon and collided with a parked box truck on the south curb line. The box truck was unoccupied. It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this collision and no other vehicles were involved.”

The El Cajon Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this collision to call (619) 579-3311.

Lt. Forster adds, “We would also like to remind those driving vehicles to ensure all passengers are wearing their seatbelts and to please pay extra attention to the roadway and obey all traffic and speed laws.”