Unidentified driver dies in Dulzura collision

February 25, 2026 (Dulzura) – An unidentified male driver of a 2009 Nissan Cube has died in a hospital of injuries sustained February 23 around 2:55 p.m. He was driving eastbound on State Route 94, west of Little Tecate Road in Dulzura, when he veered into ongoing traffic and struck a 2003 Dodge Ram driven by a man, 57, from Tecate, Mexico.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital with major injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The driver of the Dodge sustained minor injuries and was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation; drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash for the driver of the Dodge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“Maintaining your lane is not just about following the rules; it is about safe driving,” said Captain Monteagudo. “Stay centered, stay alert, and stay focused. Let’s stay committed to protecting lives. ”