Unidentified man struck, killed by vehicle in La Mesa on January 1

East County News Service

January 5, 2026 (La Mesa) – An unidentified male pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 8 east in La Mesa, west of Jackson Drive. California Highway Patrol Officers responding to a call found him lying in the roadway at 1:20 a.m. on New Year’s morning.

He died of his injuries at the scene and was pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel. It is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in this crash. This is an ongoing investigation; any witnesses who may have additional information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol, El Cajon Office.

“For public safety, pedestrians are reminded to avoid walking within the roadway,” said Captain Monteagudo with the CHP. “Roadways are designed for vehicle traffic, and drivers may not anticipate pedestrians in active travel lanes. Please use sidewalks and crosswalks, remain alert, and help us prevent serious injuries or fatalities. Safety is a shared responsibility.”