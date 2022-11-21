UNIDENTIFIED MAN STRUCK BY VEHICLE IN RAMONA AND SERIOUSLY INJURED

East County News Service

File photo

November 21, 2022 (Ramona) – An unidentified male pedestrian was struck by a 2020 Nissan Sentra at 1:19 a.m. in Ramona, suffering major injuries.

A 24-year-old man was driving the Nissan north on State Route 67, just south of Rancho De Oro Drive when the pedestrian was walking westbound across traffic lanes on the highway, according to Officer Jared Grieshaber with the California Highway Patrol.

“The driver of the Nissan was unable to avoid the pedestrian and the right front of the Nissan struck the pedestrian in the northbound lane. As a result of the crash, the pedestrian sustained major injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido,” Officer Grieshaber says.

The driver of the Nissan remained on scene following the crash. The northbound lanes of State Route 67 were closed for approximately one hour for investigation.

This incident is still under investigation. The driver of the Nissan was determined not to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, the CHP concluded.