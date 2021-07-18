UNIDENTIFIED MIGRANT FOUND DEAD IN REMOTE DULZURA AREA

Story and photo by Miriam Raftery

Photo: Grave of an unknown migrant in Hemet, one of an estimated 10,000 people estimated to have died crossing the U.S.-Mexico border since 1994, according to Border Angels. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the rate is increasing, with more migrants dying crossing the border in the first three months of 2021 than in all of 2019.

July 18, 2021 (Dulzura) – On June 30, a search and rescue group found the body of a male believed to be from Mexico, part of a group of undocumented immigrants crossing the international border.

The body was found in a remote area of Dulzura in southeast San Diego County.

Searchers called 911 and the Sheriff was dispatched to the scene. According to the Medical Examiner, cause of death has not yet been determined and the identity of the deceased is unknown, so family has not been notified.