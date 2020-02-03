UNIDENTIFIED PEDESTRIAN KILLED ON HIGHWAY 94 IN LEMON GROVE

East County News Service East County News Service

February 3, 2020 (Lemon Grove) – An unidentified male pedestrian was struck and killed by a Toyota RAV4 last night around 9:07 p.m. on State Route 94 westbound near College Avenue.

According to Officer Travis Garrow with the California Highway Patrol, the pedestrian walked south from the right shoulder directly into traffic lanes, in front of the vehicle. The CHP responded, along with Cal Fire. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of blunt force injuries. The driver, a 29-year-old San Diego woman, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.