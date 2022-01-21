UNIDENTIFIED PEDESTRIAN STRUCK, KILLED IN SPRING VALLEY

By Miriam Raftery

January 21, 2022 (Spring Valley) – A male pedestrian who has not yet been identified was struck and killed tonight at 7:09 p.m. by a Volvo in Spring Valley.

According to Officer Travis Garrow with the California Highway Patrol, the victim stepped off the sidewalk into the path of the 2010 Volvo XC90, which was traveling north on Sweetwater Road near Saint George Street.

The victim suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Volvo, a 17-year-old from Chula Vista, and his male juvenile passenger remained at the scene and were uninjured.

“It is still being investigated whether alcohol or drugs are a factor in this crash,” Officer Garrow said.