UNION BANK GIVES $2,500 TO LEMON GROVE HISTORICAL SOCIETY

By Miriam Raftery

June 6, 2021 (Lemon Grove) – Lemon Grove Historical Society President Laura Hook was surprised when she was invited to a customer service event at Union Bank’s new location at 3285 Lemon Grove Avenue – and left with a $2,500 check.

“We love when our community recognizes and supports our efforts,” says Helen Ofield, past president of the LGHS.  “Special thanks to Adriana Regalado, Branch Manager, Rana Sampson, Community Relations Ambassador, and Bob Caruso, Managing Director and Regional Manager.”


