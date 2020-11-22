UNION BANK SURPRISES PINK ROSE CAFÉ OWNER IN LA MESA WITH $5,000 GIFT

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

Photo by Sandra Small, La Mesa Chamber of Commerce

November 22, 2020 (La Mesa) -- After Union Bank of La Mesa burned down amid civil unrest on May 31, Nadia Zamora, owner of the Pink Rose Café, organized on social media to collect messages of hope, love and peace. She and other volunteers hung those messages on a safety fence around the rubble of the burned bank.

So on Wednesday, Union Bank, in partnership with the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce, arranged a surprise for Zamora in recognition of her efforts – presenting her with a $5,000 check.

“Nadia and her Husband were in the process of renovating their building and opening their new business, when the May 30 unrest took place. Their building was severely damaged, and all of their tools were taken,” says La Mesa Chamber president Mary England. “Union Bank believes in supporting local communities and reinvesting in the communities it serves.”

The check was presented by Union Bank Regional President Isai Amaya and La Mesa Branch Manager Carlton Hill. Zamora also received a one-year La Mesa Chamber membership for her business, the Pink Rose Café, which is on track to finally open soon at 8209 La Mesa Blvd.