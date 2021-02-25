UNION BANK WELCOMES FOUR-YEAR-OLD ARTIST TO LA MESA BRANCH TO THANK HER FOR HER MESSAGE OF HOPE AND HEALING

East County News Service

Photo: from left to right: Andrea Soffa, Aviana Dobesh (Age 4) and Union Bank Branch Manager Carlton Hill at temporary Union Bank branch in La Mesa. Aviana and her family were invited on the morning of Feb. 24 to see Aviana’s “All you need is love” painting on display inside the branch. Aviana was presented with some art supplies and gifts as a thank you for her message of hope enjoyed by Union Bank employees and clients.

February 25, 2021 (La Mesa) - Earlier this morning, Union Bank La Mesa branch manager, Carlton Hill welcomed Aviana Dobesh (age 4), and her parents Andrea Soffa and Steve Dobesh to the temporary Union Bank branch in La Mesa. Hill, on behalf of Union Bank, wanted to personally thank Aviana for the artwork she created in the days following the fire that destroyed the bank’s branch in May 2020. The bank selected Aviana’s painting to be featured inside its temporary branch and on related marketing collateral. Her message of hope really resonated with the Union Bank team and brings smiles to the faces of employees and clients when they enter the temporary branch which opened on Jan 25.

The family toured of the temporary branch where Aviana’s artwork is on display and Aviana was given some art inspired gifts including online art classes, craft supplies and magnetic building blocks as a token of thanks from the branch team.

Photo, right: Aviana, Talon and her parents Andrea and Steve visited the temporary Union Bank branch in La Mesa on Wed., Feb. 24 to view Aviana’s artwork on display inside the branch. Union Bank branch manager, Carlton Hill presented Aviana with some art supplies and gifts as a thank you for inspiring bank employees and clients with her message of hope. Aviana’s painting was originally displayed among others from the La Mesa community in the days that followed a fire that destroyed the branch last May.

Photos, left and below right: Aviana was so excited to see her painting displayed inside the temporary Union Bank branch and on the fencing outside. Her message of hope as been an inspiration to the Union Bank team.