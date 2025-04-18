'UNITED WE DREAM' BAZAAR COMING TO EL CAJON IN MAY

East County News Service East County News Service

April 18, 2025 (El Cajon) -- A special community event hosted by nonprofit License to Freedom will be held from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, May 18 in El Cajon.

The vibrant marketplace, called the United We Dream Bazaar, will feature handmade crafts, traditional food, cultural performances and small business booths run by refugee and immigrant women from the community.

"It’s a celebration of resilience, creativity, and empowerment, showcasing the beauty and richness of cultures from around the world," said Dilkhwaz Ahmed, executive director of License to Freedom.

Local handmade items for sale will include clothing, bags, candles, skin care items and housewares. Performances will include belly dancing by the Blue Nile Sisters.

"Come and support local women entrepreneurs, enjoy delicious cultural cuisine, and connect with a community that continues to thrive in the face of adversity," Ahmed said.

License to Freedom is an El Cajon-based nonprofit that assists Middle Eastern refugees and immigrants with cultural assimilation and health education.

The group's community outreach efforts are particularly focused on helping its members relate to cultural adjustment to American healthcare norms.

License to Freedom was founded in 2002 by Ahmed, a Kurdish immigrant with a background in psychology who was a women’s rights activist in Iraq.