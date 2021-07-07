UNVACCINATED SAN DIEGANS ACCOUNT FOR OVER 99% OF ALL COVID-19 CASES, HOSPITALIZATIONS AND DEATHS

By Miriam Raftery

July 7, 2021 (San Diego) – San Diego County today released data revealing that San Diegans who are not fully vaccinated account for 99.8% of all deaths and hospitalizations, as well as 99.1% of all cases countywide since January 1st.

The vaccines are protecting San Diegans even as the new and more dangerous Delta variant is circulating in our region. NPR reports that the Delta variant spreads twice as easily as a variant first found in England, which in turn was twice as easily spread as the original strain. The Delta variant is also more deadly than the original COVID-19 virus.

“The data shows what we’ve known all along. The COVID-19 vaccines are very effective at preventing serious illness and deaths,” says Seema Shah, M.D., medical director of HHSA’s Epidemiology and Immunization Services branch. “If you have not gotten vaccinated or are missing a second shot of your COVID-19 vaccine, get it now be safe and limit the spread of this virus.”

Since Jan. 1, a total of 1,219 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the region and only three were San Diegans who had been fully vaccinated. Of the 5,159 hospitalizations that have occurred during the same period, only 10 were in people who were fully immunized. Furthermore, over 106,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of this year and only about 1,000 were in San Diegans who were fully vaccinated.

The new data analysis and trends can be found on Page 13 of this week’s COVID-19 Watch report.

To date, over 4.1 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. Over two-thirds of all San Diegans age 12 and up (67.6%) are fully vaccinated and 78.8% are fully vaccinated.

The County set a goal to vaccinate at least 75% of eligible residents. To date, 105% of that targeted population has received at least one vaccine and 90% are fully vaccinated.

More vaccination information can be found at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

As the region has reopened, two new deaths were reported between June 30 and July 6, both in patients over age 80. 102 new cases were reported on July 6. The case rate is 2.5 cases per 100,000 residents, with a positive test rate of 2.8% on July 6 and an average 1.5% positive test rate over the past 14 days.

Nine new community outbreaks were reported in the past week, including two in faith-based settings, two in restaurant/bar settings, one in a home, one in a grocery store, one in a business, one in a fitness/gym and one in a retail outlet.

Data updates to the County’s coronavirus-sd.com website are published around 5 p.m. on Wednesdays.