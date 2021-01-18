By Miriam Raftery

January 18, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – State Senate Brian Jones has provided an update from the Employment Development Department (EDD) regarding unemployment benefit extensions and suspended payments due to fraud screening

If your EDD account has been suspended‚ please read the following statement regarding the identity validation process here.

Additionally‚ if you have any questions regarding unemployment benefit extensions‚ you can read the most frequently asked questions here.

“If you are having any difficulty with the EDD‚ please call my office at 619-596-3136 or send me an email here. It’s an honor to serve as your Senator,” says Jones.