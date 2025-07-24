UPGRADES TO RAMONA AIR ATTACK BASE PLANNED FOR NEW CAL FIRE TANKER

By Paul Levikow

Creative Commons image of C-130H air tanker

July 24, 2025 (Ramona) – Enhanced wildfire response capabilities are coming to Southern California, after CAL FIRE announced a significant construction project at the Ramona Air Attack Base that will prepare for a new tanker to be based there.

Construction is tentatively set to begin Aug. 1 and take 8-12 months to complete, according to a news release from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s San Diego Unit.

“The project is a crucial step in preparing the base to accommodate one of CAL FIRE’s new C-130H air tankers, dramatically enhancing the agency’s wildfire response capabilities in Southern California,” the news release said. The tanker will be added to CAL FIRE’s current resources of three aircraft, one air attack platform and two air tankers that are currently based in Ramona.

The Ramona Air Attack Base was built in 1957. Construction will include the demolition and rebuilding of the aging tarmac and fire-retardant reloading bays that are needed to enhance efficiency and support the increased size and operational requirements of the advanced firefighting C-130H. Firefighting operations will shift from Ramona to Hemet-Ryan Air Attack Base in Riverside County during construction.

Several other steps are being taken to make sure CAL FIRE’s air response will not be interrupted in San Diego County. They include activating a temporary reload base at Brown Field Municipal Airport in Otay Mesa and doubling initial attack aircraft dispatch from two to four air tankers. The additional tankers are necessary due to increased flight times from Riverside County for reloading during the construction. Two air tankers based in Ramona will remain there, fully-loaded and available, to ensure a rapid aerial response in San Diego County.

There are up to seven firefighting helicopters available for initial response at any one time in San Diego County through interagency agreements. The new permanent home of the C-130H at Ramona Air Attack Base, once fully operational, will also be available for regional and statewide wildfire response. CAL FIRE acquired the C-130H aircraft from the U.S. Coast Guard through the National Defense Authorization Act of 2023.