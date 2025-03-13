URBAN TIMBER FINDS RURAL SALVATION IN CAMPO

By Leorah Gavidor

March 13, 2025 (Campo) -- When Urban Timber partners Jessica Van Arsdale and Dan Herbst learned they had just a few months to move their well-established tree salvage business, the couple had to scramble to find a place to move hundreds of tons of logs that they had saved from the landfill. The company that saves trees from urban displacement was itself facing displacement. After a few weeks of major stress and uncertainty, Urban Timber found its rural salvation in East County.

Van Arsdale and Herbst found a 13-acre piece of land listed for sale in Campo, and then they found real estate agent Carol Snyder. She championed the purchase knowing Urban Timber’s plans for the property were to bring new business and new energy to the town. The vision is to build community in Campo, with resources, materials, and tools on site for artists and woodworkers to design and build projects using salvaged wood from around San Diego County.

“Each time I get to visit I'm amazed at the progress Dan has made in the shop and the outbuildings. Dan is one of a few true craftsmen left in this world. Jessica, with her hard work and artistic finesse has transformed the house into a cozy, welcoming home … you can be assured this property will be a showplace in a short time,” said Snyder.

In its previous location, Urban Timber transformed a blighted piece of land on Bay Boulevard in Chula Vista into a hub for an artistic and sustainable-minded community where trees came to be upcycled and people came to turn imagination into reality. Through partnerships with the city, word of mouth, and a network of tree-lovers, the business amassed a beautiful collection of logs that would have otherwise gone to the woodchipper but instead were turned into custom furniture, shelving, siding, benches, sculptures, and even a one-of-a-kind Fender guitar called the “Timbercaster.”

“We are so thankful to be here in Campo,” Van Arsdale said. “It feels like our future came and got us, and took us here, to a place we can stay and call home, and retire someday.”

But retirement is way off for the couple, who have big plans for their new home. Now that all the wood has been transported from Chula Vista to Campo—a feat that took two weeks, five 38-foot dump trucks, and several 48-foot flatbeds—Herbst said they will “put down good roots and branch out.”

“Maybe we can have demonstrations, tours, info sessions, workshops, art classes. We want to host landscape architects, designers, builders. Soon we’ll create a living catalogue of our landscape design materials. We want to put all this material and space to use,” said Van Arsdale.

There’s redwood from Balboa Park, bunya-bunya from UCSD, various eucalyptus that had to be cut down due to age or development, and much more. Herbst is also looking forward to the opportunity to use wood from fallen oaks, which he couldn’t use while in the city: oak can’t be transported due to spread of oak borer beetles. He had heard of oak removals around the county but had not been able to salvage them. Now he can collect local fallen oaks and dry them in his kiln to kill the bugs before using the wood.

For now clients can visit Urban Timber by invitation; eventually the wood catalogue will be organized in a more shop-ready format, or possibly showcased locally in partnership with Campo businesses, so customers can see what’s available. With kilns and mills on site, logs can be dried, cut, and fashioned for various purposes. Lumber and cut pieces are also still for sale at Urban Timber’s separate woodshop location on Industrial Boulevard in Chula Vista, where the business will continue to maintain a presence as it transitions to home-based in Campo.

Van Arsdale is especially excited about forging partnerships with local businesses and organizations. Liberty Rising Healing Sanctuary of Boulevard came to the property to set the right vibe for moving in, and Rose Acre Farms was also on the welcoming committee. They’ve met their neighbor who keeps a donkey and rides his horse to visit friends, and befriended staff at East County Lumber and Feed.

“We want to do this in a considerate way,” said Dan. “We’re not coming here with deep pockets and a splashy mansion. We want to stay in rhythm with nature. The first step in permaculture is observation.”

As Urban Timber gets its footing in Campo, Van Arsdale and Herbst see the business as an integral part of the town’s economy.

“But I think we’ll need a new name,” Van Arsdale said. “Not-So-Urban Timber?”