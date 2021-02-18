URGENT SEARCH FOR MOTHER OF TWO: KAREN KRISTINA LEE, LAST SEEN IN SAN DIEGO HOMELESS CAMP

East County News Service

View missing persons flyer on Karen Kristina Lee

February 18, 2021 (San Diego) -- An urgent search is underway for 31-year-old Karen Kristina Lee, mother of two teenage children. She went missing January 15 from her home in Greenville, Georgia without her purse or a vehicle. On January 21, San Diego Police saw her in a homeless encampment near West Laurel Street and Kettner Blvd. in the company of at least two adult men, including Aaron Pruitt.

“She was not in the best condition,” Brad Dennis with the KlaasKids Foundation told ECM. But when police entered her name into their database, she was not yet listed as missing. This interaction was her family’s first notification of Karen being in California. Her family has worked with the San Diego Police Department to update her status as missing and reached out to the foundation for help.

Karen Kristina Lee is 31 years old, 5’ 5" inches tall and weighs approximately 105 lbs. She has dark brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo with the numerals “143” on the back of her neck and a tattoo of 2 palm trees on the lower part of her leg. She is believed to still have her 4-year-old Maltipoo dog with her.

Her sister Taria states “This is a living nightmare. This is not like my sister at all and we are desperate to find her.”

This has never happened before. She has two beautiful teenage kids,” Dennis says. “No one understands what was going on, if someone was coercing this.” H

The KlaasKids Foundation is a non-profit 501(c) (3) public benefit corporation determined to stop crimes against children and assists families of missing children. Please visit www.klaaskids.org for more information.





