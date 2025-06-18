U.S. BOMBS IRAN’S NUCLEAR FACILITIES

By Miriam Raftery

Image: Screenshot from BBC video of Iranian nuclear facility bombing by U.S.

June 21, 2025 (Washington D.C.) – The U.S. has bombed three Iranian nuclear sites, President Donald Trump announced tonight on social media. The BBC confirmed the action, posting video of smoke rising above an Iranian nuclear site.

The action, done without Congressional approval, has drawn mixed reactions from lawmakers. Some praised the destruction of any potential nuclear weapons development by Iran, a state supporter of terrorism, while others voiced concerns over escalation of tensions in the region. Some Congressional members also denounced the action as unconstitutional, since it was done without the approval of Congress, which the Constitution requires for acts of war.

The U.S. bombing comes after Israel bombed Iran in an effort to prevent development of nuclear weapons by Iran. .Iran retaliated by bombing Israel, with multiple further bombing exchanges by both sides. More than 400 people have been killed in Iran and another 3,056 injured, according to Iran, while Israel has said that Iranian missile strikes have killed 25 people in Israel and injured 2,517 Israelis.

Just days ago, Trump said he would give Iran up to two weeks to come to the negotiating table to seek a diplomatic solution. Instead, the President ordered in stealth bombers carrying bombs including a massive bunker-busting bomb that targeted the underground Fordow site in a mountainside.

But this evening he posted on his Truth Social site, “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. “All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home,” Trump added. “Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!”

The US used six B-2 stealth bombers to drop a dozen “bunker buster” bombs on the Fordow nuclear site in Iran, a US official told CNN. Navy submarines fired 30 TLAM cruise missiles at two other sites, Natanz and Isfahan, and a B2 dropped two bunker busters on Natanz,according to the official.

Iran’s foreign minister previously warned that any U.S.involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict would be “very, very dangerous.” Iran recently threatened to directly attack U.S. forces should they enter Israel’s war campaign, with the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warning Wednesday that “Americans should know that any U.S. military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable damage.”

Tens of thousands of U.S. troops are within Iran’s striking distance across the Middle East, the Hill reports tonight—and some would have only minutes to prepare should Iran launch a missile strike.

Iran officially has claimed it is not developing nuclear weapons, and opinions are mixed on how close the nation might be to having nuclear arms.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised America’s actions in an address to his nation, indicating full operational coordination between Israel Defense Forces and the U.S. military. He said of Iran’s nuclear program, “This program threatened our very existence and also endangered the peace of the entire world.” Netanyahu voice gratitude, calling Trump a “strong leader of the free world.”

The US Constitution gives Congress the power to declare war and authorize military activity—not the President. But after Trump began threatening military action against Iran, lawmakers in both the Senate and House of Representatives, lawmakers from both major parties put forward legislation to compel Trump to go to Congress before attacking Iran’s nuclear site.

But the President ordered the bombings before Congress could vote on those bills.

Congressional leaders are voicing mixed views on the U.S. bombing of Iran’s nuclear power plants.

Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (D-San Diego) posted on X, “Trump’s strikes against Iran are not only unconstitutional, but an escalation that risks bringing the U.S. into another endless and deadly war.”

But Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) praised the action on X. “The President gave Iran’s leader every opportunity to make a deal, but Iran refused to commit to a nuclear disarmament agreement. President Trump has been consistent and clear that a nuclear-armed Iran will not be tolerated. That posture has now been enforced with strength, precision, and clarity. “The President’s decisive action prevents the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, which chants ‘Death to America,’ from obtaining the most lethal weapon on the planet.”

While most Republicans backed Trump’s action, some voiced serious concerns.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky) posted on X after learning of the bombings, “This is not Constitutional.” Massie had helped lead a bipartisan war powers resolution that would have prohibited U.S. involvement in the Middle East dispute.

Similarly, Rep. Warren Davison (R-Ohio) voiced similar qualms, the Hill reports. “While President Trump’s decision may prove just," he stated, "it’s hard to conceive a rationale that Constitutional.”