U.S. casualties mount in Iran conflict

By Miriam Raftery

Photo via U.S. Navy: F/A-18E Super Hornet on flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in support of Operation Epic Fury on March 2, 2026.

March 10, 2026 (Washington D.C.) – Ten days after the U..S. began bombing Iran, the Pentagon announced today that approximately 140 U.S. service members have been wounded, including eight with life-threatening injuries. Seven U.S. military members have been killed as a result of Operation Fury, the U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran, and Iran’s retaliatory strikes across the Mideast.

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said, “The vast majority of these injuries have been minor, and 108 service members have already returned to duty.”

An estimated 1,255 people in Iran have beeen killed, as well sa 13 in Israel and 14 in other Gulf states since the military conflict began, Al Jazeera reports.

Thousands of U.S. and Israeli air strikes have been launched against Iran, killing top leaders of the Iranian government, exploding an oil refinery and targeting Tehran’s nuclear program.

President Donald Trump has said the assault will continue until an “unconditional surrender” by Tehran is received, but the new leadership in Iran has remained defiant, with no indication of impending surrender.





