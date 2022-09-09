U.S. FLAGS TO FLY AT HALF-STAFF IN HONOR OF QUEEN ELIZABETH, DEAD AFTER 70 YEARS ON BRITISH THRONE

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Queen Elizabeth II visiting NASA in 2007, courtesy of NASA

September 9, 2022 (Washington D.C.) – Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II yesterday at age 96, Britain’s longest serving monarch, President Joe Biden has ordered American flags flown at half staff in her honor.

Elizabeth reined for 70 years. Although the U.S. fought a war to declare independence from England in 1776, the two nations have retained friendly relations through the centuries. Queen Elizabeth II visited with every president from Harry Truman to Joe Biden, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson.

In his proclamation, President Biden states, “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era.”

The presidential proclamation continues, “In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her. Queen Elizabeth II led always with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the incomparable power of her example. She was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”

Elizabeth’s son, Charles, the Duke of Windsor, ascends to the throne as King Charles III. His wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will be known as the Queen Consort. King Charles is slated to address the British public in a speech today.

The Queen's last public appearance was two days before her death, when she greet England's new prime minister. She passed away peacefullly at the family's residence in Balmoral, Scotland, with her family members at her side, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace in London.

U.S. flags are to remain at half staff until the date of Queen Elizabeth II’s internment, which has not yet been announced. Britain is to observe a 10-day mourning period.



