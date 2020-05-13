USBP AGENTS SEIZE OVER 100 LBS. OF METH, ARREST WOMAN

Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

May 13, 2020 (Pine Valley) - Border Patrol agents at the Interstate 8 checkpoint arrested a woman Saturday morning with more than 103 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in the bed of her truck.

On May 9 at approximately 9:15 a.m., a woman driving a gold 1999 Ford F-250 approached the I-8 Border Patrol checkpoint. Agents questioned the driver and referred her to secondary for further investigation. Once in secondary, a K9 detection team preformed a sniff of the truck which resulted in an alert.

With a further search, agents discovered 74 plastic-wrapped packages of crystal methamphetamine concealed inside a duffel bag and a trash can in the bed of the pick-up. The packages weighed 103.5 pounds and have an estimated street value of $232,875.



The woman, a 36-year-old United States citizen and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation. The pick-up was seized by the Border Patrol.



San Diego Sector has seized more than 2,245 pounds of methamphetamine since October 1, 2019. This accounts for nearly 26% of meth seized by Border Patrol along the southwest border.



To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.