USDA secures new long-term fire-retardant contract, saving taxpayers millions

Sept. 24, 2025 (Washington D.C.) -- U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins has signed a new five-year contract for American-made fire retardant with Perimeter Solutions, supporting the U.S. Forest Service and Department of the Interior’s aerial wildland fire suppression programs.

The agreement secures significant savings, putting the American taxpayer first, while strengthening our manufacturing base by keeping fire-retardant production made in America.

“At USDA we are negotiating contracts that respect the American taxpayer and align with President Trump’s common sense business mindset that ensures we are not being taken advantage of anymore." Rollins said. "This contract is a tremendous win for America’s taxpayers, our rural communities, and the brave men and women who fight wildfires every day.

“By locking in historic cost savings and bringing every step of the fire-retardant supply chain back to American soil, we are protecting lives, saving communities from destruction, and keeping America safe, strong, and resilient. This agreement proves that when we put America first, we get the best results for our people and our land.”

Perimeter Solutions, based in Missouri, has a monopoly as the maker of the only federally approved fire retardant for use on wildfires.

The company has previously been accused of price-gouging agencies such as the California Department of Fire Protection (CAL Fire) as ECM previously reported.

Through this contract, USDA secured total savings of $153 million over the next five years, including a negotiated direct price reduction and additional cost savings transitioning to full-service bases and powder retardant by 2030.

The agreement also ensures that 100 percent of Perimeter’s fire-retardant manufacturing will take place in the United States, advancing USDA’s commitment to America First and American Manufacturing. USDA additionally secures the lowest price available in the global market, ensuring U.S. taxpayers receive the best possible value.

