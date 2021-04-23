VACANT HOME DAMAGED BY FIRE IN LA MESA

Printer-friendly version
East County News Service
April 23, 2021 (La Mesa) -- Heartland Fire & Rescue units from La Mesa and Lemon Grove, with assistance from San Miguel Fire, were dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 8800 block of Mariposa St. in La Mesa this morning around 6:20 a.m.
Initial reports were of a boarded-up vacant house on fire. Fire crews arrived within four minutes to find a split level two story house with moderate smoke and fire coming out of some windows and part of the roof, according to Sonny Saghera, spokesman for Heartland Fire & Rescue.
Upon an initial search of the structure, firefighters discovered a vacant residence with fire on the main floor and the sub floor. The fire was knocked down in 25 minutes.
There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Damage to the structure is estimated at $100,000.
