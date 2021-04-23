VACANT HOME DAMAGED BY FIRE IN LA MESA

East County News Service East County News Service

April 23, 2021 (La Mesa) -- Heartland Fire & Rescue units from La Mesa and Lemon Grove, with assistance from San Miguel Fire, were dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 8800 block of Mariposa St. in La Mesa this morning around 6:20 a.m.

Initial reports were of a boarded-up vacant house on fire. Fire crews arrived within four minutes to find a split level two story house with moderate smoke and fire coming out of some windows and part of the roof, according to Sonny Saghera, spokesman for Heartland Fire & Rescue.

Upon an initial search of the structure, firefighters discovered a vacant residence with fire on the main floor and the sub floor. The fire was knocked down in 25 minutes.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.