VACANT STRUCTURE BURNS IN RAMONA

By Miriam Raftery
 
May 30, 2020 (Ramona) – Investigators from the Sheriff’s department are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a vacant structure today in Ramona.
 
Deputies from the Ramona substation responded to the fire at 1028 A Street at 4:29 p.m. this afternoon. When deputies and fire department personnel arrived, the structure was fully engulfed, also affecting power lines nearby.
 
Fire department personnel were able to extinguish the fire and contain it to the single structure, which was vacant. 

 
There were no injuries. Sheriff's Bomb/Arson detectives are investigating the blaze.

