VACCINE DELIVERY DELAYS PROMPT RESCHEDULING AT SOME VACCINATION SITES, WHILE OTHERS REMAIN OPEN

East County News Service

February 19, 2021 (San Diego) - Some local vaccination sites are postponing appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine due to not receiving vaccine shipments, in part due to shipping delays caused by severe winter storms in several states, and in part due to delays in shipments of Moderna’s vaccine.

The vaccine super-station at Petco Park is pausing all appointments through at least Saturday; the closure may be extended through Monday depending on when more vaccine doses arrive.

The North County Super Station in San Marcos and some other county-run sites are offering only appointments for second doses of the vaccine currently. Cancelled appointments for first doses will be rescheduled over the next week, so be sure to check your email.

However the Grossmont Center and Chula Vista sites run by Sharp are still offering first and second dose appointments with the Pfizer vaccine.

The County’s vaccination super station at the Del Mar Fairgrounds remains open and is honoring previously scheduled appointments.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has advised that people can wait up to 42 days between doses and still achieve maximum immunity. Therefore, people who have received their first dose and are experiencing minor delays in second dose appointments need not be concerned, according to county health officials. More information about the COVID-19 vaccine is available at www.vaccinationsuperstationsd.com.

San Diego County is faring better in combatting COVID-19. The latest tests reported in Feb. 17 had a 4% positive rate, with a two week average of 5.2% -- significantly lower in recent weeks. The number of new cases reported Feb. 17 is 810; 36 more deaths were also reported. In the past week, 33 community outbreaks were reported.

If cases continue to trend downward, San Diego could drop into a less restrictive tier, which could trigger the state to allow more businesses to open and/or change limits restricting gatherings.