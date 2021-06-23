VACCINE PARKING LOT PARTY SATURDAY AT JACOBS CENTER

Southeastern Coalition hosts event to get 1,000 vaccinations in June

June 23, 2021 (San Diego) – A Vaxx Parking Lot Party for youth and families will be held on June 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joe & Vi Jacobs Center 404 Euclid Ave., San Diego, CA 92114. The event will have music, food trucks, graffiti artboards and other family-friendly activities.

Vaccinations will be walk-in at the County vaccination site in Celebration Hall inside the center. Pfizer (age 12+ and up) and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) age 18 and up vaccines will be available.

Multicultural health professionals will also be present to answer any questions or concerns families might want to ask in person about vaccination. Other community events will also be happening on the Jacobs Center campus which include a Community Open House at KIPP Adelante Preparatory Academy, the end of a youth march against gun violence as well as a Jazz in the Creek concert honoring our pandemic first responders.

The Southeastern Coalition sees that minority communities like Southeastern San Diego are still trailing in rates of vaccination and want to create a celebratory and fun atmosphere for families to easily access vaccinations while engaging in family-enriching activities. So the Coalition is organizing parties tol create a youth supportive atmosphere and encourage dialogue and vaccination among families that might otherwise find barriers to accurate information or access to the vaccine.

The Coalition has set out to support 1,000 vaccinations in June through its in-person and virtual activities.

The Southeastern Coalition, comprised of the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, RISE San Diego, the San Diego Chapter of the Black American Political Association of California (BAPAC), Logan Heights Community Development Corporation (LHCDC), and Youth Will are working together to support 1,000 Southeastern San Diego community members vaccinated in June. The Coalition, funded by The San Diego Foundation, has focused immediate efforts on collectively working together to increase its impact around vaccine equity.

