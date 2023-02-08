VALENTINE AND WINE EVENTS AT SAN PASQUAL WINERY IN LA MESA

Printer-friendly version
By Miriam Raftery
February 8, 2023 (La Mesa) – San Pasqual Winery has Valentine’s week happenings in the Barrel Room at its tasting room in La Mesa’s downtown village.
On February 11, The Barrel Room presents Cappo Kelley, a Reggae artist/band specializing in Lovers Rock Reggae to compliment your early Valentine’s celebrations. There is no cover charge, only a one-drink minimum. The music starts at 7 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m.
From Monday, Feb. 13 through Thursday, Feb. 16, sweethearts can savor two tastings for the price of one of either Rosé of Cab Franc or Sparkling Brut Rosé. You’ll receive a complimentary rose for your sweetheart with your purchase, plus you can opt for Valentine’s themed charcuterie boards.
For more information, visit www.sanpasqualwinery.com.
