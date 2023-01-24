VALENTINE TEAS AT JULIAN TEA AND COTTAGE ARTS

East County News Service

January 24, 2023 (Julian) – Julian Tea & Cottage Arts invites you to romantically-inspired Valentine’s Teas from Feb.9 through Feb. 14. The four-course menu features soup, finger sandwiches and savories, a scone with curd, jam and whipped cream, plus a grand finale served on a three-piece dessert tray.

These teas will be served both indoors and outdoors, weather permitting, and are also available to go. Options include special menus for children, vegetarian or gluten-free feasts, with advance notice.

Seating times are at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Cost is $ $39.95 for adults and $15.95 for children excluding tax and gratuity.

Reservations are required, so please email info@juliantea.com or call (760) 765-0832.

For more delicious details, visit www.juliantea.com.