VALHALLA CHOIR WOWS PASSENGERS WITH IMPROMPTU CONCERT DURING FLIGHT DELAY

By Miriam Raftery

February 20, 2022 (El Cajon) – Valhalla High School in El Cajon, where students are known as Norsemen, sent the Valhalla Vocal Music Choir on a trip to Scandinavia and London. But when their British Airways flight out of San Diego was delayed, the choral members delighted passengers by singing an impromptu concert.

The choir members chose the song “Shosholoza,” sung by tribal members who were gold miners in South Africa, to "keep the spirits of the other passengers up" according to Adam Gray, who posted the video initially on Instagram.

The incident was reported by Glasgow Live. Gray, a Scottish passenger, was on board along with his wife when the unexpected entertainment occurred, drawing applause from passengers grounded due to a technical problem.

View the video: https://www.glasgowlive.co.uk/news/glasgow-news/american-choir-delights-glasgow-passengers-23096076?fbclid=IwAR3lkg3sFfpBp4nr1iwPF8aS6r4FKjeA-07lmM8CSBhJsg1WyogAzeRoBik

Valhalla’s Vocal Music Department was established in 1974 and includes five different choirs. Vocal music students perform in at least four concerts each year, as well as participating in field trips and travel opportunities. The group even managed to record a concert virtually during the pandemic.

Read more about the Valhalla Vocal Music Choir and hear additional performances at http://www.valhallavocalmusic.com/.

