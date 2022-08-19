VALLE DE ORO COMMUNITY PLANNING GROUP APPROVES PRE-FINAL CAMPO ROAD REVITALIZATION DRAFT

By Jake Christie

October 28, 2022 (Spring Valley) -- At its September 13 special meeting, the Valle de Oro Community Planning Group took action on the Pre-final Campo Road Corridor Revitalization Specific Plan to dramatically reconfigure the area, as well as proposed changes to a forthcoming pickleball club. Planners also heard a presentation on Senate Bill 9, a nine-month-old law that allows homeowners to do duplex lot splits more easily. The meeting itself was held in the multipurpose room of the Hillsdale Middle School on Brabham Street due to Labor Day.

The Campo Road issue was brought to the planners by Mike Madrid of the County government, while Michael Herron of the VDOCPG was the group’s lead. There was minimal presentation since all the elements had been discussed in previous meetings. According to the County’s own .pdf, the Revitalization Plan includes the possibility of forming a “business improvement district” in the corridor, reconfiguring the roadway to include a roundabout, bringing in mixed use buildings with businesses and residential, enhancing arts and culture with murals and more, new styles of pedestrian beacons, changes in parking, bicycle paths, events, and more. Member Kyle Hermann said “People don’t want to go to Casa de Oro,” and hoped these changes would encourage a change.

The Pre-Final Campo Road Revitalization Draft was approved by the VDOCPG, further pushing it along towards being approved by the Board of Supervisors.

The action item with the largest number of people in the audience of less than twenty was for “The Hub” pickleball club at 9545 Campo Road (formerly the Helix Tennis Club and a short-lived and illegal marijuana dispensary), where the owners requested a letter from the VDOCPG supporting a change to their lot plan to allow for mini-storage or self-storage. According to the letter penned by VDOCPG Chair Oday Yousif to the County Planning Commission: “….the use under the Specific Plan would allow for the use of the site as a pickleball club as well as for housing or retail. The Hub seeks the support of the VDOCPG for an alternative use for the parcel (and possibly neighboring parcels): self-storage or mini-storage…the [planning group] appreciates any attempt to improve the parcel which is an eyesore for the Casa de Oro Community and for all those who can see the property from the westbound side of Highway 94.” The letter was approved.

Before the action items, the floor was opened up to Nathan King of the County government, who made a presentation on the changes that SB 9 has made since it became law in January. SB 9 allows homeowners to split large lots to build another house. The lots in question should be in an urbanized area or US census-designated urban cluster, and the houses have to be single-family of the “B”, C”, or ”D” construction type. There are disqualifying factors, such as flood plains, 100-year-old flood zones, having the lot in a historic district, habitat for protected species, or being in a fire zone, among many others.

The forthcoming El Pollo Loco at 9714 Campo Road requested and received a minor deviation for a 41-inch-tall sign.

Because the VDOCPG could not reach a quorum at its regular October meeting, no business was transacted, so the minutes for the August and September meetings were not reviewed and approved.