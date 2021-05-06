VALLEY CENTER TEACHER ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED SEX CRIMES WITH MINORS

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

Image via Valley Center Elementary School website

May 6, 2021 (Valley Center) – Kyle Puette, 37, a third and fifth grade teacher at Valley Center Elementary School, has been arrested on charges of sending harmful matter to seduce minors and communicating with minors to commit a sexual offense.

The alleged criminal offenses offered in Bakersfield, where Puette was formerly employed as a fifth grade teacher at Louse Sandrini Elementary School from 2013 to 2017. Two juvenile teenage victims have been identified thus far, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s department assisted Bakersfield Police and the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in the case.

Puette is alleged to have contacted juveniles via social media and engaged in graphic and inappropriate conversations via chat and video messaging with former students, according to Bakersfield Police Sergeant Robert Pair.