VALLEY FIRE 39% CONTAINED, BUT STILL A THREAT

By Miriam Raftery

Photo, left,by Walter Schlunegger

September 11, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – Firefighters have increased containment on the Valley Fire to 39%. But Cal Fire’s latest bulletin cautions, “ Dry fuels and a dry airmass could potentially result in fire growth on portions of the fire.”

A temporary evacuation center at Steele Canyon High School, 12440 Campo Rd. in Spring Valley, remains open but other evacuation centers have closed.

“Ground crews continue to construct and strengthen hand and dozer lines and are focused on mopping up hot spots and providing defense to structures that remain threatened,” Cal Fire reports. “Firefighters are working to mitigate fire growth with the support of aerial assets. For each day the fire stays within its current perimeter; the threat to the adjacent communities continues to diminish.”

A high pressure system will slowly build over Southern California through the weekend and will be accompanied by gradually warming temperatures, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The fire has destroyed 30 homes and 31 other structures, also damaging 11 additional buildings.

EVACUATION ORDERS:

• Lyons Valley Rd east of Barrett Lake Rd

• Forest Park Rd and all roads connecting to Forest Park Rd

• Rudnick Dr east of Forest Park Rd

EVACUATION WARNINGS:

Pine Valley • Descanso • Alpine • Viejas • Dulzura • Barrett Junction • Potrero • Carveacre • Lyons Valley Rd East to Barrett Lake Rd • Japatul Valley

ROAD CLOSURES:

W/B Japatul Rd @ Lyons Valley Rd

• E/B Japatul Rd @ Hidden Glen Rd

• E/B Sloane Canyon Rd @ Sloane Canyon Rd (Forest Route 16SD1)

• E/B Lawson Valley Rd @ Wood Valley Trail

• E/B Rudnick Drive @ Forest Park Rd

• E/B Skyline Truck Trail @ Hilary Drive

• E/B Lyons Valley Rd @ Skyline Truck Trail (Honey Spring Rd)

• S/B Lyons Valley Rd @ Horse Thief Trailhead

• N/B Lyons Valley Rd @ Lawson Peak Trailhead

• W/B Morena Stokes Valley Rd (Corral Canyon) @ Buckman Springs Rd

Call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department for evacuation information at (858) 565-5200.