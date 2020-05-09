VALLEY FIRE THREATENS CORTE MADERA, PINE VALLEY AS FIRE BURNS EASTWARD

By Miriam Raftery

Photo by Ryan Grothe: 757 air tanker drops fire retardant on Valley Fire

September 7, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – On the third night of the Valley Fire, the wind-driven fire continues to spread rapidly, burning eastward towards communication towers at Mt. Pinos Mountain and the community of Corte Madera. View real-time mapping

“Fire crews continue point protection for threatened property while constructing direct and indirect fire lines to secure the fire to the east,” Cal Fire reports. Crews to the west are diligently constructing hand and dozer lines to secure the west facing fire lines. Extremely hot and dry weather continue to make conditions difficult for firefighters and the public.”

The fire is 17,345 acres and 3% contained. Loss of homes remains at 11, with around 25 outbuildings burned, according to Cleveland National Forest Service.

Additional evacuations were put in place today to the east of the fire including Barret Lake Dam, Corte Madera area and south Pine Valley. Anticipated Red Flag Warning Event starting in the afternoon for a strong offshore wind poses the potential for extreme fire behavior and rapid rates of spread:

EVACUATION ORDERS:

As of 09/07/20: Barrett Lake Dam • Corte Madera area • South Pine Valley

As of 09/06/20: Areas west of the intersection of Japatul and Lyons Valley Rd. • State Route 94/Moreno Valley Rd and Lyons Valley Rd. • Areas out to Morena Reservoir

09/05/20: Carveacre

Call the San Diego Sheriff’s Department for evacuation information at (858) 565-5200.

ROAD CLOSURES:

• Japatul Rd. & Lyons Valley Rd./Japatul Rd.

• Japatul Rd @ Tavern Rd/Dehesa Rd

• Lyons Valley Rd & Honey Springs Rd

• Wisecarver Lane @ Wisecarver Truck Trail

• Skyline Truck Trail & Lawson Valley

• Japatul Rdat Via Asoleado (also at Sequan Truck Trail)

• Corrall Canyon at Buckman Springs (but Buckman Springs is open)

EVACUATION POINTS

Temporary evacuation points have been set up at the following locations:

• Steele Canyon High School, 12440 Campo Road, Spring Valley

• Joan MacQueen Middle School, 2001 Tavern Road, Alpine