VALLEY VIBES COMMUNITY EVENT IS SET FOR JUNE 1 IN ESCONDIDO TO FUND CONSERVATION EFFORTS

Organizers are seeking a headline sponsor

East County News Service

March 26, 2025 (Escondido) -- Mark your calendars for Valley Vibes, a free, family-friendly fiesta with interactive exhibits, great food, crafts and live music courtesy of North Park Rock-n-Blues Band. Valley Vibes will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 1, at the Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead, 12655 Sunset Drive, Escondido. The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and San Dieguito River Park Joint Powers Authority are hosting the free event to celebrate nature and draw attention to the organizations’ conservation, education and recreation programs.

“Our plan is to have a great time while showing visitors the value of nature and how much it deserves our protection,” said Conservancy Executive Director Cheryl Goddard.

To offset costs, organizers are seeking a headline sponsor.

More than a dozen partner organizations are joining the party to showcase wildlife in the watershed. Visitors can participate in demonstrations of outdoor skills, get up close with reptiles, meet adoptable senior dogs, learn to track wildlife and interact with conservation experts.

Exhibitors include: San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy; San Dieguito River Park JPA; Volcan Mountain Foundation; Southwestern Field Herping Society; Master Gardeners; Surprise Farm Retreat Center; Friends of Sikes Adobe; Ilan-Lael Foundation; San Diego Turtle and Tortoise Society; San Diego Mountain Biking Association; Frosted Faces Foundation; San Diego Tracking Team; Kit Fox Outfitters; Free Flight Exotic Bird Sanctuary, and City of Escondido.

Interested in sponsoring Valley Vibes? As a $5,000 headline sponsor, your organization can be front and center during the event while tying your brand to our conservation and education mission.

Exclusive headline sponsors benefits include: prominent placement on all digital and print promotions including websites, social media, newsletters and press releases; display of your banner for maximum exposure at the event, and multiple sponsor announcements during the event to highlight your support. Sponsorship of Valley Vibes is tax deductible. Let’s make Valley Vibes a huge success together!

Contact 858-866-6956 or sdrvc@sdrvc.org.