VANDALISM SUSPECT DIES IN COUNTY JAIL

East County News Service

Photo: Central Jail; cc by ND via Bing

November 28, 2021 (San Diego) – While breakfast was being served yesterday at 4:30 a.m. in the San Diego Central Jail, 57-year-old inmate Robert Dwayne Moniger told deputies that he was not feeling well.

“Deputies contacted medical staff to have him assessed, but within minutes Moniger became unresponsive. Deputies and medical staff at the facility, immediately performed lifesaving measures until relieved by fire department personnel. Unfortunately, Moniger was pronounced deceased at the facility,” says Lieutenant Thomas Siever with the Sheriff’s homicide unit, which investigates all jail deaths.

Moniger was in a cell with another cellmate. No evidence of foul play was discovered. Moniger is a resident of the city of San Diego and his family was notified of his death.

The Medical Examiner's Office has scheduled an autopsy for tomorrow morning.

Moniger was booked into custody by the San Diego Police Department on October 22, 2021 on a felony vandalism charge.