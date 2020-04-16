VAUS LAUNCHES ANGELS WILL HELP: SITE ENABLES VOLUNTEERS TO HELP NEIGHBORS

By Miriam Raftery

 

April 16, 2020 (Poway) – “The question I’ve gotten most often during this pandemic is `How can I help?’” says Steve Vaus, Poway Mayor and candidate for County Supervisor. “My answer is typically `Be there for your neighbors.’“  To facilitate this, Vaus has launched a website, AngelsWillHelp.com to help facilitate neighbors helping neighbors.

The site encourages people to be an “angel” for their neighbors. “You don’t have to look far to find people who need a helping hand during this pandemic. Seniors, others with underlying conditions, single-parent households… for many folks getting to the store, post office, pharmacy, even running the simplest of errands isn’t wise or, in some cases, possible.”

 

Volunteers can print and fill out a form to distribute in their neighborhood, offering to help with tasks such s picking up groceries or mail, running errands, or checking in with neighbors  The handout, paid for by the Vaus campaign, also has a list of resources including information to help seniors, mental health services and COVID-19 information.

 

