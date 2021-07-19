VEGETATION FIRE #PARCFIRE IN SANTEE APPEARS FULLY CONTAINED

SDSO advising residents of Parc One to shelter in place

East County News Service

Photo credit: Google and in-house

July 19, 2021 (Santee) -- The initial response to the Parc Fire (also appearing in some places spelled Park Fire) in Santee appears to have been successful, and poses little danger to neighbors. Parc One residents are being asked to shelter in place.

SD County Fire Scanner broke news of the fire and its early containment on twitter at approximately 2:20 p.m. this afternoon July 19, and and the fire is (almost) out before it even started. They report that firefighting crews expect to "mop up" over the next 2-3 hours.

East County Magazine Wildfire & Emergency Alerts will continue to monitor the situation and report back to readers, and Wildfire & Emergency Alerts email subscribers, via a new story or update at the top of this article, if the situation changes.

