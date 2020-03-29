VEHICLE ACCESS CLOSED AT ALL 280 STATE PARKS

By Miriam Raftery

Photo by Miriam Raftery: Lake Cuyamaca in Cuyamaca Rancho State Park is among sites now closed to vehicle access.

March 29, 2020 (San Diego) – California State Parks announced today that vehicle access is shut down to all 280 state parks due to visitors not following social distancing requirements during the COVID-19 outbreak. In San Diego County, state parks include Cuyamaca Rancho, Anza Borrego Desert, and San Pasqual Battlefield state parks as well as state beaches at Cardiff, Carlsbad and Torrey Pines.

"During this pandemic disease, every person has a role to play in slowing down the spread of #COVID19. Please protect yourself, your families and communities by practicing social/ physical distancing,” a Facebook post from California State Parks reads.

The action to close vehicular access follows earlier closure of campgrounds, visitor centers, museums and events in all state parks.

It is unclear when any of the parks will be reopened as the pandemic continues to spread statewide.

California State Parks encourages residents to take precautions, which include: