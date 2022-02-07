VEHICLE HITS TREE, KILLING DRIVER IN LA MESA

East County News Service

February 7, 2022 (La Mesa) – A 32-year-old man died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in a blue 2018 Hyundai Genesis early this morning on Fletcher Parkway east of Amaya in La Mesa. A male passenger, 29, was injured.

La Mesa Police responded to a 9-1-1 call at 1:51 a.m. The caller reporting a vehicle off the road. Officers and fire department personal arrived within minutes and rendered aid, but the driver died at the scene.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears the driver lost control and the vehicle left the roadway, striking at least one tree and the driver was ejected.

The passenger was able to extricate himself from the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause and circumstances of the collision remain under investigation, but speed is believed to be a factor, according to LMPD. At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The on-scene collision investigation took several hours and involved the closure of Fletcher Parkway between Amaya Drive and Southern Drive. The identification of all involved parties is being withheld pending further investigation and notification of next of kin.

The La Mesa Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating this incident. The public is encouraged to call the La Mesa Police Department at (619) 667-1400 if they witnessed this collision or have any other information regarding this incident.